University of Central Oklahoma's Faculty Artist Concert Series to feature 'Bedlam Rivalry' tonight

The University of Central Oklahoma's Faculty Artist Concert Series will start the new year with four diverse performances at 7:30 p.m. today, Jan. 17, Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 at the UCO Jazz Lab, 100 E Fifth. The Faculty Artist Concert Series showcases the university's faculty talent and raises money for student scholarships in UCO's School of Music.

