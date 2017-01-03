Troopers say intoxicated driver cause...

Troopers say intoxicated driver caused fatal NYE wreck, driver...

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Troopers say an intoxicated driver already on probation for drunken driving caused a fatal wreck late New Year's Eve in Oklahoma City. Craig Maker, 30, of Edmond, was being held in the Canadian County jail on complaints including second-degree murder, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury and speeding, jail officials said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
Domestic abuse in Kansas Dec 25 Larry 4
New experience last night Dec 23 Mike 4
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Dec 22 Jamie Dundee 7
News Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ... Dec 7 bridgeovernowater 3
News Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10) Nov '16 shamika pasley 17
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC