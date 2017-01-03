Suspect in alcohol-related fatality h...

Suspect in alcohol-related fatality has 4 DUI guilty pleas -

58 min ago Read more: Altus Times

A 30-year-old man being held on a second-degree murder complaint following a deadly alcohol-related collision on New Year's Eve had previously pleaded guilty four times to driving under the influence of alcohol, Oklahoma court records show. Craig Maker of Edmond was booked into the Canadian County Jail on New Year's Day following a two-vehicle collision on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in which Amanda Carson, 37, of Yukon, was killed.

