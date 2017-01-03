Still time to savor the season
The festive lights in Edmond are in full bloom and cry out "happy holidays,' to everyone as Christmas draws closer. For instance, enjoy the wholesome, outdoor physical exercise and camaraderie of ice skating under the open skies and starlit nights in Mitch Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edmond Life & Leisure.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Mon
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|30
|Burrows
|Dec 27
|curiositykilledth...
|4
|New experience last night
|Dec 23
|Mike
|4
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Dec 22
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ...
|Dec '16
|bridgeovernowater
|3
|Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|shamika pasley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC