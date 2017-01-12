Spring Creek Development In Edmond Wi...

Spring Creek Development In Edmond Will Likely Go To A Vote

The Spring Creek retail district expansion project near Bryant and 15th Street in Edmond will likely be on the April 4 ballot. In November 2016, the Edmond City Council voted through a zoning change which opened the door for the $160 million project that would include 50 retail shops and 325 apartments.

