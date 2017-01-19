Organization sees how $65,000 grant i...

Organization sees how $65,000 grant is affecting Edmond elementary school

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Representatives from the Oklahoma Educational Technology Trust had the chance to observe how an Edmond elementary school is utilizing a $65,000 grant, which was awarded by to them OETT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Mon WTFF 10
News Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ... Mon innovativeidea 1
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 7
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 2
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at January 24 at 3:25PM CST

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC