Multiple Structures Damaged As Wildfire Rages North Of Edmond
A number of homes and other structures have suffered damage after a wildfire flared up in a rural area just north of Edmond, Tuesday afternoon. Multiple crews have been called in to battle the blaze, which is reported to have started in the 600 block of Meadow Rock Trail, located near S. Eastern Rd. and S. Charter Oak Rd. At least two mobile homes and structures have been damaged.
