Man accused of Christmas shooting in Edmond arrested in South Carolina

A man accused of shooting an Edmond woman on Christmas Day during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday in South Carolina, police said. Adrian Permetter, 36, was taken into custody about 6:45 a.m. in North Augusta, S.C., by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Edmond police spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon said.

