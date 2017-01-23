Homes destroyed in Logan County wildfire Tuesday
Firefighters from multiple departments were working to contain a wildfire that damaged homes and led to an oil pump site catching fire. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, For The Oklahoman] Fire crews from multiple departments were called out Tuesday afternoon to contain a large wildfire north of Edmond that destroyed a number of structures.
