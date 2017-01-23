Homes destroyed in Logan County wildf...

Homes destroyed in Logan County wildfire Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Firefighters from multiple departments were working to contain a wildfire that damaged homes and led to an oil pump site catching fire. [Photo by Eriech Tapia, For The Oklahoman] Fire crews from multiple departments were called out Tuesday afternoon to contain a large wildfire north of Edmond that destroyed a number of structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Mon WTFF 10
News Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ... Mon innovativeidea 1
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 7
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Jan 17 Jamie Dundee 2
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC