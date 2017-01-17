Father Of Edmond Murder Victim Pleads...

Father Of Edmond Murder Victim Pleads For Help Finding His Son's Killer

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Edmond police said 23 -year-old Christian Chancey was murdered Tuesday night at in the parking lot of the Braum's on I-35 and East 15th St. Police say there was an argument, shots were fired and the suspect took off. At this point officers say the suspect is still on the run.

