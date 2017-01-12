Executive Q&A with Ginger Barsotti: Small-town girl finds noble niche in hospice care

Ginger Barsotti, chief executive of Physician's Choice Hospice, was a registered nurse by age 19, and earned a master's in business administration before she turned 30. [PHOTO BY DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN] Inside, she says she's still the small-town girl who grew up on a Lincoln County farm. But today, that gal heads Edmond-based Physician's Choice Hospice, which employs 120 and serves 270 families across Oklahoma City, Chandler and Tulsa.

