Executive Q&A with Ginger Barsotti: Small-town girl finds noble niche in hospice care
Ginger Barsotti, chief executive of Physician's Choice Hospice, was a registered nurse by age 19, and earned a master's in business administration before she turned 30. [PHOTO BY DOUG HOKE, THE OKLAHOMAN] Inside, she says she's still the small-town girl who grew up on a Lincoln County farm. But today, that gal heads Edmond-based Physician's Choice Hospice, which employs 120 and serves 270 families across Oklahoma City, Chandler and Tulsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan 9
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|30
|Burrows
|Dec 27
|curiositykilledth...
|4
|New experience last night
|Dec 23
|Mike
|4
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Dec 22
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ...
|Dec '16
|bridgeovernowater
|3
|Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|shamika pasley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC