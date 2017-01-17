Edmond police looking for shooter in Tuesday night homicide
A man was found dead from a gunshot wound at the Braum's Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant, 1301 W Interstate 35 Frontage Road, near I-35 and E 15th Street about 8:25 p.m., police spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon said. Officers found the man lying in the parking lot next to a vehicle.
