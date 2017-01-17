Edmond Man Faces Sexual Battery Charge In Alleged Assault
An Edmond man is facing a charge of sexual battery after he assaulted a woman in her late 60's last month, according to an Oklahoma City police report. The alleged victim told police she went to a home in the 19000 block of Thomas Ct. to help Jason Haddad, 27, stage his home for sale.
