Edmond Man Faces Sexual Battery Charg...

Edmond Man Faces Sexual Battery Charge In Alleged Assault

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

An Edmond man is facing a charge of sexual battery after he assaulted a woman in her late 60's last month, according to an Oklahoma City police report. The alleged victim told police she went to a home in the 19000 block of Thomas Ct. to help Jason Haddad, 27, stage his home for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) Tue Jamie Dundee 7
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Tue Jamie Dundee 2
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
New experience last night Dec 23 Mike 4
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Dec 22 Jamie Dundee 7
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC