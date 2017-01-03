Edmond Exchange

1 hr ago

Edmond Planning Commission Chairman Barry Moore, from left, and commissioners Bill Moyer and Kenneth Wohl and those in attendance give Bob Schiermeyer a standing ovation during his last meeting as planning director. [PHOTO BY ERIECH TAPIA, FOR THE OKLAHOMAN] Retiring Planning Director Bob Schiermeyer received kind words and a standing ovation as he attended his last planning commission meeting this week to end his 44-year career.

