Edmond council denies plan change for emergency room

Plans for a free-standing emergency room at Mercy Edmond I-35 were denied this week by members of the Edmond City Council. Mayor Charles Lamb and council member Darrell Davis voted to amend the city zoning plan to allow for a $15 million emergency department to be built on 5.02 acres on the south side of Mercy Edmond I-35, about a half mile south of 15th Street on the west side of I-35.

