Edmond City Council to consider request for emergency room

People who live near Mercy Edmond I-35 could soon be hearing more sirens, if members of the city council approve on Monday a request to build an emergency room. The new free-standing emergency room would be considered a hospital outpatient department, said Ryan Bader, director of planning, design and construction for Mercy.

