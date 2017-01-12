Edmond Animal Shelter needs dog beds

Edmond Animal Shelter needs dog beds

Edmond Police Maj. Theresa Pfeiffer and a shelter official are working with the nonprofit Paws for Life organization to make sure all the dogs have a cozy and warm place to rest.

