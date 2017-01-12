Edmond Animal Shelter needs dog beds
Edmond Police Maj. Theresa Pfeiffer and a shelter official are working with the nonprofit Paws for Life organization to make sure all the dogs have a cozy and warm place to rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|12 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan 9
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|30
|Burrows
|Dec 27
|curiositykilledth...
|4
|New experience last night
|Dec 23
|Mike
|4
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Dec 22
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ...
|Dec '16
|bridgeovernowater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC