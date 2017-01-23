Coffee Creek Homeowners Meet After Golf Course Closure
Homeowners concerned about the sudden closing of a popular Edmond golf course met for the first time Saturday to discuss a plan of action. Last week, Coffee Creek Golf Course was sold and immediately shut down by its new owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|Mon
|WTFF
|10
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|Mon
|innovativeidea
|1
|Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jan 17
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Jan 9
|TLC
|5
|Chuck Coleman (Feb '15)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|30
|Burrows
|Dec 27
|curiositykilledth...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC