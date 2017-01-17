Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest ...

Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest In Serial Burglary Case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Edmond police said anonymous tips led to the arrest of a Guthrie man for a rash of recent home burglaries. Shortly after Edmond police posted surveillance video of the heist on their Facebook page in November, at least two anonymous tipsters identified 36-year-old Greg Quilimaco, of Guthrie, as the suspect in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colins Strickland is a Moron (Dec '15) 15 hr Jamie Dundee 7
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 15 hr Jamie Dundee 2
Domestic abuse in Kansas Jan 9 TLC 5
Chuck Coleman (Feb '15) Dec 27 Sarahray 30
Burrows Dec 27 curiositykilledth... 4
New experience last night Dec 23 Mike 4
Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot Dec 22 Jamie Dundee 7
See all Edmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmond Forum Now

Edmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Edmond, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC