Sand Springs Police Chief's Name Being Used In New Phone Scam - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com After the calls, the department put a warning on Facebook saying, "No one from the Sand Springs Police Department or other law enforcement will call and ask you for money." The Sand Springs Police Department has been contacted by two people - one in Oklahoma City and one in Edmond - claiming they were contacted by "Chief Mike Carter."

