Plan would examine potential sale of GRDA
A plan introduced by two state lawmakers to sell non-core state assets has the potential to adversely effect electric customers in Sallisaw. The plan is an attempt to raise revenue to cover the state's revenue shortfall and involves the possible sale of the Grand River Dam Authority .
