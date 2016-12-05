Edmond school board votes to bring $111 million bond election to voters

Members of the Edmond school board voted Monday night to bring before voters a $111 million bond issue Feb. 14, 2017 to increase student safety, fund technology and upgrade and improve school buildings and campuses. "The 2017 Bond Election has been carefully constructed to meet the needs of our growing district and allow for every school in the district to benefit either by receiving new educational materials, building upgrades and additions, or safety and technology improvements," said Superintendent Bret Towne.

