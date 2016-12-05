Edmond school board votes to bring $111 million bond election to voters
Members of the Edmond school board voted Monday night to bring before voters a $111 million bond issue Feb. 14, 2017 to increase student safety, fund technology and upgrade and improve school buildings and campuses. "The 2017 Bond Election has been carefully constructed to meet the needs of our growing district and allow for every school in the district to benefit either by receiving new educational materials, building upgrades and additions, or safety and technology improvements," said Superintendent Bret Towne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Edmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Goett is an Idiot
|4 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|New experience last night
|23 hr
|Tinker
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Wed
|Fred
|7
|Domestic abuse in Kansas
|Wed
|Larry
|2
|Nearly $10 million to be spent 'rehabilitating ...
|Dec 7
|bridgeovernowater
|3
|Jenks Alternative Center Students Lobby Lawmakers (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|shamika pasley
|17
|Fired OKC police officer sentenced Monday to fi...
|Nov 29
|Linda N
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC