Edmond releases plan to recycle Christmas trees for residents
The City of Edmond says that real Christmas trees can be recycled by dropping them off at either Hafer Park or Mitch Park by Jan. 15, 2017. Officials say the trees are chipped, and free mulch will be available to residents after Jan. 27 at Mitch Park.
