Edmond man identified as victim in deadly I-35 wreck

Friday Dec 16 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Around 8:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to an accident along northbound I-35 at Hefner Rd. in Oklahoma City. Investigators say 62-year-old Verlan K. Raines was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma when he left the roadway to the right.

