Donations to Regional Food Bank down, but there are other ways to help
It is the season of giving, but that can be tough with so many charities and nonprofit agencies in the mix. However, one organization says monetary donations are down compared to past years and they are worried about feeding some of Oklahoma's hungry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
