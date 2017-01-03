Christmas celebrities coming to FAI, ...

Christmas celebrities coming to FAI, downtown Edmond

Tuesday Dec 27

Santa and his elves will arrive at the Edmond Fine Arts Institute Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edmond Fine Arts will be transformed for this exciting one day holiday event. Children and their families can come and enjoy a session in Santa's Art Workshop that includes a unique holiday art activity, cookies & hot cocoa, story time with Mrs. Claus, plus each child will have their own special time with the real Santa Claus.

