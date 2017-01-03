Christmas celebrities coming to FAI, downtown Edmond

Santa and his elves will arrive at the Edmond Fine Arts Institute Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edmond Fine Arts will be transformed for this exciting one day holiday event. Children and their families can come and enjoy a session in Santa's Art Workshop that includes a unique holiday art activity, cookies & hot cocoa, story time with Mrs. Claus, plus each child will have their own special time with the real Santa Claus.

