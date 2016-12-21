Burglary Warrant Issued For Logan Cou...

Burglary Warrant Issued For Logan County Sheriff's Deputy

Thursday Dec 15

A warrant is out for Logan County Sheriff's Deputy after police say he stole almost $5,500 from an acquaintance. An affidavit says on October 16, Doyle Baker, 29, got off his shift as deputy, drove his police cruiser to Kyle Medcalf's home in Edmond, and stole the money out of the center console of Medcalf's truck, all while still wearing his Logan County uniform.

