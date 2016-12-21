Arvest honors Oklahoma teachers
Six central Oklahoma teachers have been given $500 awards from Arvest in recognition of their work with students, the bank has announced. Winners are Sherri Bruce, of Jarman Middle School in Midwest City; Hailey Couch, of Madison Elementary School in Norman; Mary Foreman, of Northern Hills Elementary School in Edmond; Amy Fullbright, of Indian Meridian Elementary School in Choctaw; Barbara Hurst, of Horace Mann Elementary School in Oklahoma City, and Tim Pounds, of Yukon High School.
