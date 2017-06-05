Woman scalded by 'excessively hot tea' at Whole Foods, suit claims
EDGEWATER - A Cliffside Park woman has sued Whole Foods, claiming the healthy foods market served tea that was too hot and left her badly burned when it spilled on her. Jacqueline Patton, 37, was a customer who bought the drink in a Styrofoam cup on Nov. 5, 2016 at the market on River Road, according to the suit filed May 17 in Bergen County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
