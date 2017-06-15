stylishly Hima

stylishly Hima

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Edgewater View

Stylishly Him: 3 Bergen dad's share their favorite dish, fashion item and plans for Father's Day 7 Bergen dad's share their favorite dish, fashion item and plans for Father's Day Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sx1ecN These three fashionable Bergen dads - may gravitate toward different styles, but they all share one thing in common: the love of their kids. With Father's Day in mind, we asked these Dads to share their favorite things about North Jersey, from fashion to food to the perfect Father's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edgewater View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th... 40 min Parden Pard 1
News Lawsuit accuses Povich of sex harassment, affair (Apr '06) Fri andet1987 5
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May '17 joan 1
Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma... Apr '17 Fort Lee Corruption 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Bergen County was issued at June 18 at 3:48AM EDT

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,800 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC