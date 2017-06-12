Russians Charged With Racketeering

Russians Charged With Racketeering

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KWBU-TV Waco

The FBI announced charges against 27 people associated with a Russian crime syndicate on Wednesday. Above, the bureau's seal hangs on the outside of the Edgar J. Hoover Building last month in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWBU-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Povich of sex harassment, affair (Apr '06) Fri andet1987 5
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May '17 joan 1
Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma... Apr '17 Fort Lee Corruption 1
News Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri... Apr '17 Fort Lee Corruption 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC