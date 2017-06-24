Gill's Tavern in Cliffside Park turns 8013 minutes | Food
Its owners, the Lupica family, believe Gill's Tavern is the oldest bar owned and operated by the same family in Bergen County. Gill's Tavern in Cliffside Park turns 80 Its owners, the Lupica family, believe Gill's Tavern is the oldest bar owned and operated by the same family in Bergen County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Lawsuit accuses Povich of sex harassment, affair (Apr '06)
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May '17
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May '17
|joan
|1
|Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC