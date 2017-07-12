Christie tells 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' to take a hike
TRENTON -- If Duane "Dog" Chapman, who starred in the reality TV show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," was hoping for a meeting with Gov. Chris Christie when he came to Trenton this week , he was sorely mistaken. Asked as a news conference in Trenton Tuesday whether he would sit down with Chapman, who was in New Jersey this week to trash the state's bail reform measures, Christie scoffed at the idea of being in the same room as the TV personality.
