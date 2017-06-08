Chocolate Trafficking: Mob Group Charged With Not-So-Sweet Crimes

Accused of trafficking 10,000 pounds of stolen chocolate, 33 members of a New York City-based mob group were charged Wednesday with the crime, among other offenses. The Shulaya Enterprise, which has links to crime organizations in Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia, is accused of committing a number of crimes including a murder-for-hire conspiracy, a robbery scheme, and stealing cargo shipments containing the chocolate, according to USA Today .

