Chocolate Trafficking: Mob Group Charged With Not-So-Sweet Crimes
Accused of trafficking 10,000 pounds of stolen chocolate, 33 members of a New York City-based mob group were charged Wednesday with the crime, among other offenses. The Shulaya Enterprise, which has links to crime organizations in Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia, is accused of committing a number of crimes including a murder-for-hire conspiracy, a robbery scheme, and stealing cargo shipments containing the chocolate, according to USA Today .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Povich of sex harassment, affair (Apr '06)
|Fri
|andet1987
|5
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May '17
|joan
|1
|Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC