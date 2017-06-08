Chocolate Trafficking: Mob Group Char...

Chocolate Trafficking: Mob Group Charged With Not-So-Sweet Crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: News Max

Accused of trafficking 10,000 pounds of stolen chocolate, 33 members of a New York City-based mob group were charged Wednesday with the crime, among other offenses. The Shulaya Enterprise, which has links to crime organizations in Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia, is accused of committing a number of crimes including a murder-for-hire conspiracy, a robbery scheme, and stealing cargo shipments containing the chocolate, according to USA Today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Povich of sex harassment, affair (Apr '06) Fri andet1987 5
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May '17 joan 1
Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma... Apr '17 Fort Lee Corruption 1
News Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri... Apr '17 Fort Lee Corruption 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC