Amazon-Whole Foods deal a grocery "earthquake"
Amazon-Whole Foods deal a grocery "earthquake" The Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods is a game-changer for the supermarket industry. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2taEvjT Amazon's deal to buy the Whole Foods grocery chain gives the e-commerce giant access to stores and a distribution network that will allow it to expand its online food sales, and it gives traditional supermarkets a big reason to be worried.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Povich of sex harassment, affair (Apr '06)
|1 hr
|andet1987
|5
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May '17
|joan
|1
|Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC