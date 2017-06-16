Amazon-Whole Foods deal a grocery "ea...

Amazon-Whole Foods deal a grocery "earthquake"

Amazon-Whole Foods deal a grocery "earthquake" The Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods is a game-changer for the supermarket industry. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2taEvjT Amazon's deal to buy the Whole Foods grocery chain gives the e-commerce giant access to stores and a distribution network that will allow it to expand its online food sales, and it gives traditional supermarkets a big reason to be worried.

Edgewater, NJ

