Advocacy group sues Edgewater over housing plan
Advocacy group sues Edgewater over housing plan Lawsuit says the borough is not enforcing rules on building affordable housing alongside market-rate units. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tIIeV4 EDGEWATER - A housing advocacy group has sued the borough, claiming it has let a developer ignore affordable housing rules during the construction of several residential buildings along the Hudson River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 40 years, father and daughter meet for th...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Lawsuit accuses Povich of sex harassment, affair (Apr '06)
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May '17
|joan
|1
|Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC