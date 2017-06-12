A Bunch of Russian Mobsters Have Been Arrested for Stealing Chocolate
Any Hollywood film will tell you that the Russian mob loves to peddle stolen cars and steel weapons, but, every so often, they like to steal something that they can bring home to the wife. Like, chocolate, for example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May '17
|joan
|1
|Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Review: Pulice Williams Architects (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|2862alp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC