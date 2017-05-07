Sushi, doughnut socks from Mitsuwa Ma...

Sushi, doughnut socks from Mitsuwa Marketplace

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Adorable sushi and doughnut socks from Mitsuwa Marketplace So cute you don't know whether to wear them or eat them. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/life/food/2017/05/07/adorable-sushi-and-doughnut-socks-mitsuwa-marketplace/309356001/ These socks, shaped like sushi and doughnuts, are almost cute enough to eat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta... May 26 Pope Closet Emeritus 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma... Apr '17 Fort Lee Corruption 1
News Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri... Apr '17 Fort Lee Corruption 1
Review: Pulice Williams Architects (Sep '08) Apr '17 2862alp 4
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC