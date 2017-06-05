Joe Biden to campaign for Murphy in N.J. governor race

TRENTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to New Jersey over Memorial Day weekend to campaign for Phil Murphy , the Democratic front-runner for governor, NJ Advance Media has learned. Biden is scheduled to appear at two events in Bergen County on May 28 to stump for Murphy -- a private fundraiser in Edgewater and a public rally in Lyndhurst, according to Murphy's campaign.

