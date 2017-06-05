Joe Biden to campaign for Murphy in N.J. governor race
TRENTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to New Jersey over Memorial Day weekend to campaign for Phil Murphy , the Democratic front-runner for governor, NJ Advance Media has learned. Biden is scheduled to appear at two events in Bergen County on May 28 to stump for Murphy -- a private fundraiser in Edgewater and a public rally in Lyndhurst, according to Murphy's campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoplifting girl sparks compassion from Atlanta...
|May 26
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May '17
|joan
|1
|Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri...
|Apr '17
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Review: Pulice Williams Architects (Sep '08)
|Apr '17
|2862alp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC