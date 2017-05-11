Food crawl: Mitsuwa Marketplace in Edgewater21 minutes | Food

Food crawl: Daytrip to Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Edgewater Chef Chris Arturo of Ani Ramen shows us around Mitsuwa Marketplace in Edgewater. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/life/food/2017/05/11/food-crawl-mitsuwa-marketplace-edgewater/311929001/ You're going to want to set aside a few good hours for your first trip to Mitsuwa Marketplace in Edgewater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.