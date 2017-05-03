Edgewater plans to restrict short-ter...

Edgewater plans to restrict short-term rentals

Wednesday May 3 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Edgewater council is taking aim at short-term rentals and hopes to mirror other Bergen County towns with its ban. Edgewater council plans to restrict short-term rentals Edgewater council is taking aim at short-term rentals and hopes to mirror other Bergen County towns with its ban.

