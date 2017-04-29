WNBC news anchor Natalie Pasquarella loves a good story
WNBC news anchor Natalie Pasquarella loves a good story Northern Valley resident delivers the nightly news on WNBC. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pg7xyz As a child, Natalie Pasquarella had a lot of different dreams, like being police officer or Broadway actress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|Sat
|joan
|1
|Fort Lee Parking Authority Commissioner Marc Ma...
|Apr 21
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Newly released documents explain mysterious Bri...
|Apr 21
|Fort Lee Corruption
|1
|Review: Pulice Williams Architects (Sep '08)
|Apr 14
|2862alp
|4
|Do you approve of Mark Sokolich as ?
|Apr 7
|lubora
|1
|teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj
|Apr '17
|ddary51
|1
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar '17
|Walter White
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC