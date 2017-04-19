Residents, merchants anticipate completion of Towne Center

Luxury apartment building expected to open in July has 277 apartments and 50,000 square feet of retail and office space Residents, merchants hope Cliffside Park development jump starts borough economy Luxury apartment building expected to open in July has 277 apartments and 50,000 square feet of retail and office space Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oUgFZZ Luxury apartment building expected to open in July has 277 apartments and 50,000 square feet of retail and office space CLIFFSIDE PARK - Audel Ventura, the chef at and owner of 354 Steakhouse, has learned to look past the construction workers competing with his customers for parking on Lawton Avenue near the borough's main business district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.