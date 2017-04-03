PSEG removes parakeet nests from Bergen County utility poles
Crews started in Edgewater and will move on to Leonia, Englewood, Cliffside Park and Palisades Park. The nests often cover the entire power transformer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Mark Sokolich as ?
|Apr 7
|lubora
|1
|teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj
|Apr 5
|ddary51
|1
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Susan
|42
|NJ Corruption
|Mar 20
|Chasing Nj
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 19
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC