Australian shepherd mix needs a home
EDGEWATER -- Gracie is an Australian shepherd mix between 6 and 8 years old in the care of Paws on the Green Animal Rescue. Described by volunteers as "quiet and calm," she is a medium-sized dog who is good with most canines and cats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pulice Williams Architects (Sep '08)
|Apr 14
|2862alp
|4
|Do you approve of Mark Sokolich as ?
|Apr 7
|lubora
|1
|teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj
|Apr 5
|ddary51
|1
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Susan
|42
|NJ Corruption
|Mar 20
|Chasing Nj
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 19
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC