Australian shepherd mix needs a home

Australian shepherd mix needs a home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EDGEWATER -- Gracie is an Australian shepherd mix between 6 and 8 years old in the care of Paws on the Green Animal Rescue. Described by volunteers as "quiet and calm," she is a medium-sized dog who is good with most canines and cats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pulice Williams Architects (Sep '08) Apr 14 2862alp 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Mark Sokolich as ? Apr 7 lubora 1
teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj Apr 5 ddary51 1
Thirsty Thursday Mar 30 Walter White 2
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Mar 28 Susan 42
NJ Corruption Mar 20 Chasing Nj 1
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar 19 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC