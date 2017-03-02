Spanish wine tasting at the River Pal...

Spanish wine tasting at the River Palm Terrace

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Spanish wine tasting at the River Palm Terrace The Edgewater restaurant is hosting a wine and tapas event March 28 Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lEfsBB Learn about Spanish wines at the River Palm Terrace in Edgewater on March 28. Sommelier Joe Iurato will teach guests about wines from Spain, the world's third largest wine producer, while they enjoy tapas in the River Palm's private dining room. $95 per person , 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Reservations highly recommended, as the tasting events tend to sell out quickly.

