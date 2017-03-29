Monk parakeet nest removal under way in Bergen County
Monk parakeet nest removal under way in Bergen County PSE&G started its annual nest removal process last week. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nAOyy5 A monk parakeet nest sits on a transformer along Undercliff avenue in Edgewater, NJ on Wednesday, March 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj
|Wed
|ddary51
|1
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|2
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Susan
|42
|NJ Corruption
|Mar 20
|Chasing Nj
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 19
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Meds For YOU
|Mar '17
|dferty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC