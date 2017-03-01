Leonia board talks high school expansion Leonia Board of Education presented its plans for an expansion to Leonia H.S. meant to accommodate increasing enrollment Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m8zWpd Noreen Courtney Wilds, vice president of Leonia Board of Education discusses the proposed planned expansion to Leonia High School during a presentation during the Leonia Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. The expansion addresses the increase in enrollment and need for more classroom space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.