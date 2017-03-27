Funding All Projects on DonorsChoose in Alaska
Amy and I just funded all of the unfunded DonorsChoose projects in Alaska as part of the annual DonorsChoose #BestSchoolDay event. As part of the #BestSchoolDay program, your donation is matched.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Feld Thoughts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Susan
|42
|NJ Corruption
|Mar 20
|Chasing Nj
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 19
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis...
|Mar 16
|TheHudsonChurch
|2
|Thirsty Thursday
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|1
|Meds For YOU
|Mar 4
|dferty
|1
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC