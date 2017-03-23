Edgewater's done killing geese becaus...

Edgewater's done killing geese because it's running out of them

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

For Mayor Michael McPartland, it was almost as hard to avoid a goose poop-related pun as it is for people in the borough to not step in the slimy stuff. "You have no idea how much 'crap' I took last year," he said Wednesday during an appearance on New Jersey 101.5's "Deminski and Doyle."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NJ Corruption Mar 20 Chasing Nj 1
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar 19 Boycott Palm Beach 1
Looking for a non-denominational church? Englis... Mar 16 TheHudsonChurch 2
Thirsty Thursday Mar 9 Anonymous 1
Meds For YOU Mar 4 dferty 1
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
STUPID Prosecutor again says he won’t pursue ca... Mar 2 Stedman 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC